Connecting Colorado is part of a state- and county-run system that delivers immediate, tangible results for your future. You can post your résumé, apply for a specific job or do a self-directed job search through our jobs database.
We can help you find and hire the right people for your business. Connecting Colorado offers a more cost-effective way of recruiting and hiring. Here, you can post job openings, review résumés, and connect with qualified workers.
ATTENTION: Due to current state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, it is recommended that you contact your local Workforce Center before traveling to their location. The Colorado Workforce Centers and their contact information can be found on the map connected through the "Find a Workforce Center" button provided directly below this message.